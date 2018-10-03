This BONUS episode is the recording of a Grand Rounds talk given at Oregon Health & Science University on September 19, 2018. The talk was inspired by the article by JPA Ioannidis titled "Evidence-based medicine has been hijacked: a report to David Sackett", published May 2016 in the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology.
1.12 BONUS! Evidence-Based Medicine Has Been Hijacked in Oncology
This BONUS episode is the recording of a Grand Ro…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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