Listen in for a breakdown of the good and the bad of KEYNOTE-189(trial published in NEJM), a discussion with Dr. Talal Hilal of the Mayo Clinic on the rise of minimal residual disease as a clinical endpoint, and an interview with Dr. Adam Cifu of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine on medical education, sham trials, and more.
1.13 KEYNOTE-189, Dr. Talal Hilal on MRD, and Medical Education with Dr. Adam Cifu
Listen in for a breakdown of the good and the bad…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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