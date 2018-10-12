This BONUS episode is the recording of the 22nd annual Pennington Lecture given at Oregon Health & Science University on September 21, 2018. The lecture is on seven myths of medicine and marketing. Before the lecture we read and discuss the editorial "Desperation Oncology" by Tito Fojo, published in Seminars in Oncology.
1.14 BONUS! Immunotherapy in Desperation and the Pennington Lecture: Myths of Medicine and Marketing
This BONUS episode is the recording of the 22nd a…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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