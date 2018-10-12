Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.14 BONUS! Immunotherapy in Desperation and the Pennington Lecture: Myths of Medicine and Marketing
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1.14 BONUS! Immunotherapy in Desperation and the Pennington Lecture: Myths of Medicine and Marketing

This BONUS episode is the recording of the 22nd a…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of the 22nd annual Pennington Lecture given at Oregon Health & Science University on September 21, 2018. The lecture is on seven myths of medicine and marketing. Before the lecture we read and discuss the editorial "Desperation Oncology" by Tito Fojo, published in Seminars in Oncology.

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