In this episode we review the recent paper in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology by Booth, C.M. and Detsky, A.S. titled "Why patients receive treatments that are minimally effective?". We discuss the failure of CheckMate 331 to meet its primary endpoint despite having received accelerated FDA approval. Finally, we bring back Dr. Adam Obley (from episode 1.01) to talk about low-value healthcare, medical education, social media, and more!
1.15 Minimally Effective Treatments, CheckMate 331, and Dr. Adam Obley on Low-Value Healthcare
In this episode we review the recent paper in Nat…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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