Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.15 Minimally Effective Treatments, CheckMate 331, and Dr. Adam Obley on Low-Value Healthcare
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1.15 Minimally Effective Treatments, CheckMate 331, and Dr. Adam Obley on Low-Value Healthcare

In this episode we review the recent paper in Nat…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we review the recent paper in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology by Booth, C.M. and Detsky, A.S. titled "Why patients receive treatments that are minimally effective?". We discuss the failure of CheckMate 331 to meet its primary endpoint despite having received accelerated FDA approval. Finally, we bring back Dr. Adam Obley (from episode 1.01) to talk about low-value healthcare, medical education, social media, and more!

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