This BONUS episode is the recording of the Hospitalist Grand Rounds given at Oregon Health & Science University on October 11, 2018. The talk is on medical reversal. Before the talk we discuss the paper "Many Analysts, One Data Set: Making Transparent How Variations in Analytic Choices Affect Results" by Silberzahn et al., published in Advances in Methods and Practices in Psychological Science. Paper: doi.org/10.1177/2515245917747646
1.16 BONUS! Crowdsourcing Data Analysis and Medical Reversal: Why 40% of What We Do is Wrong
This BONUS episode is the recording of the Hospit…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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