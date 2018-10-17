Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.16 BONUS! Crowdsourcing Data Analysis and Medical Reversal: Why 40% of What We Do is Wrong
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1.16 BONUS! Crowdsourcing Data Analysis and Medical Reversal: Why 40% of What We Do is Wrong

This BONUS episode is the recording of the Hospit…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of the Hospitalist Grand Rounds given at Oregon Health & Science University on October 11, 2018. The talk is on medical reversal. Before the talk we discuss the paper "Many Analysts, One Data Set: Making Transparent How Variations in Analytic Choices Affect Results" by Silberzahn et al., published in Advances in Methods and Practices in Psychological Science. Paper: doi.org/10.1177/2515245917747646

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