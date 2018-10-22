This BONUS episode is the recording of a two-part talk addressed to oncology fellows given at Oregon Health & Science University on October 5 and October 12, 2018. The talk is on how to interpret cancer clinical trials.
1.17 BONUS! Interpretation of Cancer Clinical Trials
This BONUS episode is the recording of a two-part…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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