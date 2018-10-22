Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.17 BONUS! Interpretation of Cancer Clinical Trials
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1.17 BONUS! Interpretation of Cancer Clinical Trials

This BONUS episode is the recording of a two-part…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of a two-part talk addressed to oncology fellows given at Oregon Health & Science University on October 5 and October 12, 2018. The talk is on how to interpret cancer clinical trials.

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