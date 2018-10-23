Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.18 IMpassion130 and Hot-Spotting with Dr. Brian Chan
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1.18 IMpassion130 and Hot-Spotting with Dr. Brian Chan

In this episode we evaluate the IMpassion130 tria…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we evaluate the IMpassion130 trial on the use of atezolizumab in triple-negative breast cancer. We also interview Dr. Brian Chan of OHSU on a randomized controlled trial he's running that tests whether Dr. Gawande's idea of "hot-spotting" -- tailoring interventions to medically complex patients -- does decrease hospitalizations. IMpassion130: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1809615 Hot-spotting: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2011/01/24/the-hot-spotters

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