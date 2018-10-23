In this episode we evaluate the IMpassion130 trial on the use of atezolizumab in triple-negative breast cancer. We also interview Dr. Brian Chan of OHSU on a randomized controlled trial he's running that tests whether Dr. Gawande's idea of "hot-spotting" -- tailoring interventions to medically complex patients -- does decrease hospitalizations. IMpassion130: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1809615 Hot-spotting: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2011/01/24/the-hot-spotters
1.18 IMpassion130 and Hot-Spotting with Dr. Brian Chan
In this episode we evaluate the IMpassion130 tria…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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