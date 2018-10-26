Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.19 BONUS! Introduction to Cancer Drug Policy
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1.19 BONUS! Introduction to Cancer Drug Policy

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given as part of a Cancer Intersession course for med students at Oregon Health & Science University on October 25, 2018. The talk is an introduction to cancer drug policy.

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