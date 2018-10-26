This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given as part of a Cancer Intersession course for med students at Oregon Health & Science University on October 25, 2018. The talk is an introduction to cancer drug policy.
1.19 BONUS! Introduction to Cancer Drug Policy
This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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