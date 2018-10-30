We begin this episode analyzing the unrepentant hype of precision oncology in a monologue that was originally one half of a debate titled: "Is Precision Oncology Generating Patient Benefit or Just Hype?" We conclude with an interview with Dr. Andrae Vandross on the mentor/mentee relationship.
1.20 Precision Oncology: Some Benefit, Mostly Hype and Mentorship with Dr. Andrae Vandross
We begin this episode analyzing the unrepentant h…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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