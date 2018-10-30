Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.20 Precision Oncology: Some Benefit, Mostly Hype and Mentorship with Dr. Andrae Vandross
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1.20 Precision Oncology: Some Benefit, Mostly Hype and Mentorship with Dr. Andrae Vandross

We begin this episode analyzing the unrepentant h…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We begin this episode analyzing the unrepentant hype of precision oncology in a monologue that was originally one half of a debate titled: "Is Precision Oncology Generating Patient Benefit or Just Hype?" We conclude with an interview with Dr. Andrae Vandross on the mentor/mentee relationship.

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