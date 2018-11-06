In this episode we question the conclusions of the phase II trial "Nab-Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine as First-line Treatment of Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma", review the long-term overall survival results from PALOMA-3, discuss Dr. Gyawali et al.'s paper on the need for transparency in reporting harms from cancer drugs, and interview Dr. Talal Hilal from the Scottsdale Mayo Clinic on his advice for trainees. Nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.3277 Palbociclib and fulvestrant: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1810527 Reporting harms: doi.org/10.1136/bmj.k4383
1.21 Nab-Paclitaxel in CCA, OS of PALOMA-3, Transparency, and Dr. Talal Hilal's Advice for Trainees
In this episode we question the conclusions of th…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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