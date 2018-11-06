Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.21 Nab-Paclitaxel in CCA, OS of PALOMA-3, Transparency, and Dr. Talal Hilal's Advice for Trainees
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1.21 Nab-Paclitaxel in CCA, OS of PALOMA-3, Transparency, and Dr. Talal Hilal's Advice for Trainees

In this episode we question the conclusions of th…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we question the conclusions of the phase II trial "Nab-Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine as First-line Treatment of Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma", review the long-term overall survival results from PALOMA-3, discuss Dr. Gyawali et al.'s paper on the need for transparency in reporting harms from cancer drugs, and interview Dr. Talal Hilal from the Scottsdale Mayo Clinic on his advice for trainees. Nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.3277 Palbociclib and fulvestrant: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1810527 Reporting harms: doi.org/10.1136/bmj.k4383

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