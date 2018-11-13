Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.22 Elo-Pom-Dex, Immunotherapy Combos, Inherent Bias, and the FDA with Dr. Erick Turner
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1.22 Elo-Pom-Dex, Immunotherapy Combos, Inherent Bias, and the FDA with Dr. Erick Turner

In this episode, we tackle the recent papers in t…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode, we tackle the recent papers in the New England Journal of Medicine on "Elotuzumab plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Multiple Myeloma" and "Immunotherapy Combinations in Multiple Myeloma", as well as a comment in The Lancet Oncology's editorial "9 Weeks That Matter for Patients With Gastric Cancer". We conclude with an interview with Dr. Erick Turner of OHSU on the FDA, regulatory capture, selective reporting, and transparency. Elo-pom-dex: http://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1805762 Immunotherapy combinations: http://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMp1803602 9 weeks that matter: http://doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(18)30752-6 Dr. Turner's seminal paper: https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMsa065779

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