In this episode, we tackle the recent papers in the New England Journal of Medicine on "Elotuzumab plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Multiple Myeloma" and "Immunotherapy Combinations in Multiple Myeloma", as well as a comment in The Lancet Oncology's editorial "9 Weeks That Matter for Patients With Gastric Cancer". We conclude with an interview with Dr. Erick Turner of OHSU on the FDA, regulatory capture, selective reporting, and transparency. Elo-pom-dex: http://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1805762 Immunotherapy combinations: http://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMp1803602 9 weeks that matter: http://doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(18)30752-6 Dr. Turner's seminal paper: https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMsa065779
1.22 Elo-Pom-Dex, Immunotherapy Combos, Inherent Bias, and the FDA with Dr. Erick Turner
In this episode, we tackle the recent papers in t…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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