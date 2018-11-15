Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.23 BONUS! Developing Technology with Fewer Reversals: Maybe We Need More Translation Failure
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1.23 BONUS! Developing Technology with Fewer Reversals: Maybe We Need More Translation Failure

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given as part of the Biomedical Engineering Seminar series at Oregon Health & Science University on November 9, 2018. The talk is on how to move technological devices to the clinic with fewer reversals.

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