This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given as part of the Biomedical Engineering Seminar series at Oregon Health & Science University on November 9, 2018. The talk is on how to move technological devices to the clinic with fewer reversals.
1.23 BONUS! Developing Technology with Fewer Reversals: Maybe We Need More Translation Failure
This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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