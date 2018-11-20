In this episode we discuss John Ioannidis' article on the uselessness of medical conferences, published in JAMA: "Are Medical Conferences Useful? And for Whom?", followed by an interview with return-guest Dr. Adam Obley on a few recent clinical trials: Vascepa, fish oil, vitamin D, and methotrexate. Medical conferences: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2012.360
1.24 Useless Medical Conferences and Dr. Adam Obley on Vascepa, Fish Oil, Vitamin D and Methotrexate
In this episode we discuss John Ioannidis' articl…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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