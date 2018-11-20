Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.24 Useless Medical Conferences and Dr. Adam Obley on Vascepa, Fish Oil, Vitamin D and Methotrexate
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1.24 Useless Medical Conferences and Dr. Adam Obley on Vascepa, Fish Oil, Vitamin D and Methotrexate

In this episode we discuss John Ioannidis' articl…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we discuss John Ioannidis' article on the uselessness of medical conferences, published in JAMA: "Are Medical Conferences Useful? And for Whom?", followed by an interview with return-guest Dr. Adam Obley on a few recent clinical trials: Vascepa, fish oil, vitamin D, and methotrexate. Medical conferences: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2012.360

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