In this episode we discuss: Dr. Gilbert Welch's Wikipedia page and how we should keep his decades of work in perspective, a Twitter conversation between experts on differing interpretations of results from next-generation sequencing, the new paper in JAMA titled "Assessment of Pregabalin Postapproval Trials and the Suggestion of Efficacy for New Indications", and finally, along with Dr. Sam Edwards of OHSU, we criticize the recent perspective piece in NEJM titled "Beyond Evidence-Based Medicine". Welch's Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._Gilbert_Welch Pregabalin: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.5705 Beyond EBM: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMp1806984 We have also launched our Patreon page! Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/plenarysession.
1.25 Welch's Legacy, Interpreting NGS, Uncertainty over Pregabalin, Beyond EBM with Dr. Sam Edwards
In this episode we discuss: Dr. Gilbert Welch's W…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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