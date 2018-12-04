Having just returned from the 2018 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, we begin this episode by discussing the abstract of a study that stretches its conclusions. We dedicate most of the episode to an interview with Dr. Sima Desai, the program director for OHSU's Internal Medicine Residency Program. She gives some great insight on the program's inner workings. ASH abstract: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2018/webprogram/Paper117448.html We have also launched our Patreon page! Become a patron at www.patreon.com/plenarysession.
1.26 Lesson From an ASH Abstract, Behind the Scenes of a Residency Program with Dr. Sima Desai
Having just returned from the 2018 American Socie…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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