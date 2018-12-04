Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.26 Lesson From an ASH Abstract, Behind the Scenes of a Residency Program with Dr. Sima Desai
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1.26 Lesson From an ASH Abstract, Behind the Scenes of a Residency Program with Dr. Sima Desai

Having just returned from the 2018 American Socie…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Having just returned from the 2018 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, we begin this episode by discussing the abstract of a study that stretches its conclusions. We dedicate most of the episode to an interview with Dr. Sima Desai, the program director for OHSU's Internal Medicine Residency Program. She gives some great insight on the program's inner workings. ASH abstract: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2018/webprogram/Paper117448.html We have also launched our Patreon page! Become a patron at www.patreon.com/plenarysession.

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