1.27 BONUS! Medical Reversal

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given to hospitalists at Kaiser Permanente on November 14, 2018. It's a slightly different version of the talk on medical reversals that we recorded for episode 1.16. Backers of our Patreon will be sent accompanying slides. Back us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/plenarysession
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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