Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.27 BONUS! Medical Reversal
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1.27 BONUS! Medical Reversal

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given to hospitalists at Kaiser Permanente on November 14, 2018. It's a slightly different version of the talk on medical reversals that we recorded for episode 1.16. Backers of our Patreon will be sent accompanying slides. Back us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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