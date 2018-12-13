Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.28 Questionable FDA Drug Approvals and Building a Career with Dr. Chadi Nabhan
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1.28 Questionable FDA Drug Approvals and Building a Career with Dr. Chadi Nabhan

In this episode we critique two recent FDA drug a…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we critique two recent FDA drug approvals (venetoclax in combination with azacitidine or decitabine or low-dose cytarabine; glasdegib in combination with low-dose cytarabine -- both for acute myeloid leukemia)and we interview Dr. Chadi Nabhan, the Chief Medical Officer of Cardinal Health, on career transitions. The interview was taped on location at the 2018 annual conference of the American Society of Hematology in San Diego.

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