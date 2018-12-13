In this episode we critique two recent FDA drug approvals (venetoclax in combination with azacitidine or decitabine or low-dose cytarabine; glasdegib in combination with low-dose cytarabine -- both for acute myeloid leukemia)and we interview Dr. Chadi Nabhan, the Chief Medical Officer of Cardinal Health, on career transitions. The interview was taped on location at the 2018 annual conference of the American Society of Hematology in San Diego.
1.28 Questionable FDA Drug Approvals and Building a Career with Dr. Chadi Nabhan
In this episode we critique two recent FDA drug a…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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