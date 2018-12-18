We begin this episode with a critique of the recent paper in the BMJ, "Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma when jumping from aircraft: randomized controlled trial" and we end it with an interview with Dr. Andre Mansoor, discussing his new book: "Frameworks for Internal Medicine." Parachutes: https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k5094 Back us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.29 RCT of Parachutes and Frameworks for Internal Medicine with Dr. Andre Mansoor
We begin this episode with a critique of the rece…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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