Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.29 RCT of Parachutes and Frameworks for Internal Medicine with Dr. Andre Mansoor
0:00
-1:17:47

1.29 RCT of Parachutes and Frameworks for Internal Medicine with Dr. Andre Mansoor

We begin this episode with a critique of the rece…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We begin this episode with a critique of the recent paper in the BMJ, "Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma when jumping from aircraft: randomized controlled trial" and we end it with an interview with Dr. Andre Mansoor, discussing his new book: "Frameworks for Internal Medicine." Parachutes: https://www.bmj.com/content/363/bmj.k5094 Back us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/plenarysession

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.