This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given to the National Breast Cancer Coalition on December 11, 2018. It's on clinical trial endpoints, FDA drug approval, and incentives in oncology. Backers of our Patreon will be sent accompanying slides. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.30 BONUS! Clinical Trial Endpoints, Drug Approval, Incentives in Oncology
This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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