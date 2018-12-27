We begin this episode with a discussion of Dr. Mukherjee's ongoing study combining a ketogenic diet with PI3 kinase inhibition. We continue with a take on a recent reanalysis of COMET-1 and COMET-2, two failed randomized controlled trials of cabozantinib versus prednisone or mitoxantrone-prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. We end with an interview on instabilities in the health insurance marketplace with Dr. Jane Zhu of OHSU, an expert in the Affordable Care Act. Keto diet + PI3 kinase: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/05/magazine/its-time-to-study-whether-eating-particular-diets-can-help-heal-us.html COMET-1: http://doi.org/10.1200/jco.2015.65.5597 COMET-2: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eururo.2018.11.033 Back us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.31 Ketogenic Diet, COMET-1 and COMET-2, the Health Insurance Marketplace with Dr. Jane Zhu
We begin this episode with a discussion of Dr. Mu…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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