This week we discuss various academic indices including the h-index and the new Altmetric score, and we go over the recent NY Times article on conflict of interest. We end with an interview with Dr. Brian Kavanagh, the Chairman of Radiation Oncology at the University of Colorado. NY Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/31/upshot/congratulations-on-the-promotion-but-did-science-get-a-demotion.html Back us on Patreon! patreon.com/plenarysession
1.32 Rating Metrics, Conflict of Interest in the News, & Radiation Oncology with Dr. Brian Kavanagh
This week we discuss various academic indices inc…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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