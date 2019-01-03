Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.32 Rating Metrics, Conflict of Interest in the News, & Radiation Oncology with Dr. Brian Kavanagh
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1.32 Rating Metrics, Conflict of Interest in the News, & Radiation Oncology with Dr. Brian Kavanagh

This week we discuss various academic indices inc…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss various academic indices including the h-index and the new Altmetric score, and we go over the recent NY Times article on conflict of interest. We end with an interview with Dr. Brian Kavanagh, the Chairman of Radiation Oncology at the University of Colorado. NY Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/31/upshot/congratulations-on-the-promotion-but-did-science-get-a-demotion.html Back us on Patreon! patreon.com/plenarysession

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