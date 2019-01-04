Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.32.1 Radiation Oncology with Dr. Brian Kavanagh
0:00
-1:11:03

1.32.1 Radiation Oncology with Dr. Brian Kavanagh

Episode 1.32 ran a little long, so this is episod…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Episode 1.32 ran a little long, so this is episode 1.32.1 - we broke out the interview with Dr. Brian Kavanagh, the Chairman of Radiation Oncology at the University of Colorado, to make the interview more accessible. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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