Episode 1.32 ran a little long, so this is episode 1.32.1 - we broke out the interview with Dr. Brian Kavanagh, the Chairman of Radiation Oncology at the University of Colorado, to make the interview more accessible. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.32.1 Radiation Oncology with Dr. Brian Kavanagh
Episode 1.32 ran a little long, so this is episod…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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