Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.33 Guarantee-Time Bias & Trials, Philanthropy, and Cancer Research with Dr. Tom Beer
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1.33 Guarantee-Time Bias & Trials, Philanthropy, and Cancer Research with Dr. Tom Beer

In this episode we discuss guarantee-time bias in…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we discuss guarantee-time bias in the context of the recent JAMA Oncology paper titled "Profiling Preexisting Antibodies in Patients Treated With Anti–PD-1 Therapy for Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer". We also have an interview with Dr. Tom Beer, the Deputy Director of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, on clinical trials, leadership, philanthropy, and future directions in cancer research. Profiling preexisting antibodies: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.5860 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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