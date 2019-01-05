In this episode we discuss guarantee-time bias in the context of the recent JAMA Oncology paper titled "Profiling Preexisting Antibodies in Patients Treated With Anti–PD-1 Therapy for Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer". We also have an interview with Dr. Tom Beer, the Deputy Director of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, on clinical trials, leadership, philanthropy, and future directions in cancer research. Profiling preexisting antibodies: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.5860 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.33 Guarantee-Time Bias & Trials, Philanthropy, and Cancer Research with Dr. Tom Beer
In this episode we discuss guarantee-time bias in…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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