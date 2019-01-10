In this episode, we discuss two recent papers published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology: ECOG-ACRIN 2511 and the update adding overall-survival and crossover results to KEYNOTE-024. We end with an interview with Dr. Joseph Shatzel of OHSU on mentorship. ECOG-ACRIN 2511: http://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.18.00264 KEYNOTE-024 update: http://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.18.00149 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.34 Endpoints in ECOG-ACRIN 2511, Update to KEYNOTE-024, & Mentorship with Dr. Joseph Shatzel
In this episode, we discuss two recent papers pub…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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