Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.34 Endpoints in ECOG-ACRIN 2511, Update to KEYNOTE-024, & Mentorship with Dr. Joseph Shatzel
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1.34 Endpoints in ECOG-ACRIN 2511, Update to KEYNOTE-024, & Mentorship with Dr. Joseph Shatzel

In this episode, we discuss two recent papers pub…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode, we discuss two recent papers published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology: ECOG-ACRIN 2511 and the update adding overall-survival and crossover results to KEYNOTE-024. We end with an interview with Dr. Joseph Shatzel of OHSU on mentorship. ECOG-ACRIN 2511: http://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.18.00264 KEYNOTE-024 update: http://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.18.00149 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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