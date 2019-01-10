This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given to the Bioethics Study Group at OHSU on January 9, 2019 on conflict of interest, specifically in the field of oncology. Backers of our Patreon will be sent accompanying slides. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.35 BONUS! Conflict of Interest in Oncology
This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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