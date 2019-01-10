Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.35 BONUS! Conflict of Interest in Oncology
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1.35 BONUS! Conflict of Interest in Oncology

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given to the Bioethics Study Group at OHSU on January 9, 2019 on conflict of interest, specifically in the field of oncology. Backers of our Patreon will be sent accompanying slides. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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