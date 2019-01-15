This week we dive into the recent paper by Drs. Cole and Dusetzina titled "Generic Price Competition For Specialty Drugs: Too Little, Too Late?". We also have an interview with Dr. Martin Schreiber of OHSU on his experiences as a trauma surgeon, both stateside and on the battlefield. Generic Price Competition: https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1684 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.36 Generic Price Competition & Military Surgical Advances with Dr. Martin Schreiber
This week we dive into the recent paper by Drs. C…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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