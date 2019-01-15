Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.36 Generic Price Competition & Military Surgical Advances with Dr. Martin Schreiber
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1.36 Generic Price Competition & Military Surgical Advances with Dr. Martin Schreiber

This week we dive into the recent paper by Drs. C…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we dive into the recent paper by Drs. Cole and Dusetzina titled "Generic Price Competition For Specialty Drugs: Too Little, Too Late?". We also have an interview with Dr. Martin Schreiber of OHSU on his experiences as a trauma surgeon, both stateside and on the battlefield. Generic Price Competition: https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1684 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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