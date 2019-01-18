Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.37 BONUS! Medical Reversal for a General Audience
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1.37 BONUS! Medical Reversal for a General Audience

This BONUS episode is the recording of a talk giv…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of a talk given at the Salem City Club on January 11, 2019. It's the talk on medical reversal that has been featured in previous episodes, but this time the format and content have been updated for a broader, more general audience. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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