This BONUS episode is the recording of a talk given at the Salem City Club on January 11, 2019. It's the talk on medical reversal that has been featured in previous episodes, but this time the format and content have been updated for a broader, more general audience. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.37 BONUS! Medical Reversal for a General Audience
This BONUS episode is the recording of a talk giv…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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