Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.38 Lartruvo, New Directions for Cancer Trials, Gene Expression Profiling, & Dr. Miriam Knoll
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1.38 Lartruvo, New Directions for Cancer Trials, Gene Expression Profiling, & Dr. Miriam Knoll

In this episode we tackle Eli Lilly's drug Lartru…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we tackle Eli Lilly's drug Lartruvo (olaratumab) and the under-powered phase II trial that led to its FDA accelerated approval; a viewpoint in JAMA on new directions for cancer trials; and gene expression profiling for carcinoma of unknown primary. We end with an interview with Dr. Miriam Knoll of Hackensack Meridian Health on employment after residency or fellowship, residency training, and the medical specialty pipeline. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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