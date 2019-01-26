In this episode we tackle Eli Lilly's drug Lartruvo (olaratumab) and the under-powered phase II trial that led to its FDA accelerated approval; a viewpoint in JAMA on new directions for cancer trials; and gene expression profiling for carcinoma of unknown primary. We end with an interview with Dr. Miriam Knoll of Hackensack Meridian Health on employment after residency or fellowship, residency training, and the medical specialty pipeline. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.38 Lartruvo, New Directions for Cancer Trials, Gene Expression Profiling, & Dr. Miriam Knoll
In this episode we tackle Eli Lilly's drug Lartru…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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