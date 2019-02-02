Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.39 Looking Back On a Tenure in Medicine with Dr. Alex Denes
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1.39 Looking Back On a Tenure in Medicine with Dr. Alex Denes

In this episode we interview Dr. Alex Denes of OH…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we interview Dr. Alex Denes of OHSU on his decades-long career in medicine: what practices have changed and what have stayed the same. No monologue this week - we'll be back next week with more insights! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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