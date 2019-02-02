In this episode we interview Dr. Alex Denes of OHSU on his decades-long career in medicine: what practices have changed and what have stayed the same. No monologue this week - we'll be back next week with more insights! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.39 Looking Back On a Tenure in Medicine with Dr. Alex Denes
In this episode we interview Dr. Alex Denes of OH…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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