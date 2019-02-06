This episode features an interview with hematologist Dr. Thomas Deloughery of OHSU. We cover a broad range of topics including 23andMe, wilderness medicine, academia, and Twitter. We'll be back next week with our regular introductory monologue! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.40 The World of Hematology with Dr. Thomas Deloughery
This episode features an interview with hematolog…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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