Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.40 The World of Hematology with Dr. Thomas Deloughery
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1.40 The World of Hematology with Dr. Thomas Deloughery

This episode features an interview with hematolog…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This episode features an interview with hematologist Dr. Thomas Deloughery of OHSU. We cover a broad range of topics including 23andMe, wilderness medicine, academia, and Twitter. We'll be back next week with our regular introductory monologue! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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