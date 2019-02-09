Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.41 Geneva Oath and Financial Relationships Among Guideline Authors with Dr. Joshua Niforatos
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1.41 Geneva Oath and Financial Relationships Among Guideline Authors with Dr. Joshua Niforatos

We feature two interviews this week: the first is…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We feature two interviews this week: the first is a hallway conversation with [soon-to-be] Dr. Antonious Hazim of OHSU on the Declaration of Geneva and the second is a discussion with [soon-to-be] Dr. Joshua Niforatos on his recent paper in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, titled "Financial relationships with industry among guideline authors for the management of acute ischemic stroke". Financial relationships: doi.org/10.1016/j.ajem.2019.01.037 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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