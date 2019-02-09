We feature two interviews this week: the first is a hallway conversation with [soon-to-be] Dr. Antonious Hazim of OHSU on the Declaration of Geneva and the second is a discussion with [soon-to-be] Dr. Joshua Niforatos on his recent paper in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, titled "Financial relationships with industry among guideline authors for the management of acute ischemic stroke". Financial relationships: doi.org/10.1016/j.ajem.2019.01.037 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.41 Geneva Oath and Financial Relationships Among Guideline Authors with Dr. Joshua Niforatos
We feature two interviews this week: the first is…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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