In the first half of this episode, Dr. Sven Olson of OHSU joins us to help critique the recent NEJM paper, "Caplacizumab Treatment for Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura". In the second half, we interview Dr. Inmaculada Hernández of the University of Pittsburgh on her work on the economic principles behind runaway drug prices. Caplacizumab: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1806311 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.42 Caplacizumab for TTP with Dr. Sven Olson & Economics of Drug Pricing with Dr. Inma Hernández
In the first half of this episode, Dr. Sven Olson…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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