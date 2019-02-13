Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.42 Caplacizumab for TTP with Dr. Sven Olson & Economics of Drug Pricing with Dr. Inma Hernández
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1.42 Caplacizumab for TTP with Dr. Sven Olson & Economics of Drug Pricing with Dr. Inma Hernández

In the first half of this episode, Dr. Sven Olson…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In the first half of this episode, Dr. Sven Olson of OHSU joins us to help critique the recent NEJM paper, "Caplacizumab Treatment for Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura". In the second half, we interview Dr. Inmaculada Hernández of the University of Pittsburgh on her work on the economic principles behind runaway drug prices. Caplacizumab: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1806311 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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