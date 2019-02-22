In this episode we discuss the controversy over the recent article in NEJM, "Full Study Report of Andexanet Alfa for Bleeding Associated with Factor Xa Inhibitors", with Dr. Tom Deloughery of OHSU. We end with an interview with Dr. John McConnell, also of OHSU, on health economics and Medicaid. Andexanet Alfa: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1814051 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.43 Andexanet Alfa with Dr. Tom Deloughery & National Medicaid Policy with Dr. John McConnell
In this episode we discuss the controversy over t…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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