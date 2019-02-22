Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.43 Andexanet Alfa with Dr. Tom Deloughery & National Medicaid Policy with Dr. John McConnell
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1.43 Andexanet Alfa with Dr. Tom Deloughery & National Medicaid Policy with Dr. John McConnell

In this episode we discuss the controversy over t…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode we discuss the controversy over the recent article in NEJM, "Full Study Report of Andexanet Alfa for Bleeding Associated with Factor Xa Inhibitors", with Dr. Tom Deloughery of OHSU. We end with an interview with Dr. John McConnell, also of OHSU, on health economics and Medicaid. Andexanet Alfa: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1814051 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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