Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.44 BONUS! Screen Time and Children's Performance
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1.44 BONUS! Screen Time and Children's Performance

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given as part of the medical school class Appraising Medical Literature, taught at OHSU. This clip from the class critiques the recent JAMA Pediatrics paper "Association Between Screen Time and Children’s Performance on a Developmental Screening Test". Screen Time: doi.org/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.5056 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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