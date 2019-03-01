This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given as part of the medical school class Appraising Medical Literature, taught at OHSU. This clip from the class critiques the recent JAMA Pediatrics paper "Association Between Screen Time and Children’s Performance on a Developmental Screening Test". Screen Time: doi.org/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.5056 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.44 BONUS! Screen Time and Children's Performance
This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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