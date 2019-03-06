Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.45 Real-World Data, Gottlieb, & Using the EHR for Meaningful Improvement with Dr. Deborah Cohen
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1.45 Real-World Data, Gottlieb, & Using the EHR for Meaningful Improvement with Dr. Deborah Cohen

This week's episode begins with praise for the re…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week's episode begins with praise for the recent article by Booth CM, Karim S, and Mackillop WJ on real-world data published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. Next, we tackle the resignation of Scott Gottlieb as FDA commissioner and how we can measure the success of the FDA. Finally, we have an interview with Dr. Deborah Cohen of OHSU on effective communication between the clinician and the patient and how we can use data from the Electronic Health Record to make meaningful improvements in care. Real-world data: doi.org/10.1038/s41571-019-0167-7 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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