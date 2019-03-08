Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.46 BONUS! Personal Finances with Dr. Tom Beer
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-1:16:42

1.46 BONUS! Personal Finances with Dr. Tom Beer

In this bonus episode, we bring back Dr. Tom Beer…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this bonus episode, we bring back Dr. Tom Beer of OHSU from episode 1.33 to discuss how to manage your personal finances. The interview is aimed at young physicians, but there is something for all audiences as we cover a broad range of topics: paying off loans, optimizing retirement savings, buying a home, and investing. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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