In this bonus episode, we bring back Dr. Tom Beer of OHSU from episode 1.33 to discuss how to manage your personal finances. The interview is aimed at young physicians, but there is something for all audiences as we cover a broad range of topics: paying off loans, optimizing retirement savings, buying a home, and investing. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.46 BONUS! Personal Finances with Dr. Tom Beer
In this bonus episode, we bring back Dr. Tom Beer…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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