Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.47 BONUS! Medical Reversal: Class Lecture
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1.47 BONUS! Medical Reversal: Class Lecture

This BONUS episode is a lecture on medical revers…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is a lecture on medical reversal that was pre-recorded for a class at Harvard Medical School. The recording was played for students in February of 2019 and followed by a Q&A. The slides referenced are available to Patreon supporters. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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