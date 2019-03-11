This BONUS episode is a lecture on medical reversal that was pre-recorded for a class at Harvard Medical School. The recording was played for students in February of 2019 and followed by a Q&A. The slides referenced are available to Patreon supporters. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.47 BONUS! Medical Reversal: Class Lecture
This BONUS episode is a lecture on medical revers…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes