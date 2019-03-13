This week we dive deep into an article in JAMA IM on falsified data in meta-analyses. We also discuss the recent JAMA viewpoint "Reducing the Expert Halo Effect on Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committees" with its author, Dr. Stephanie Halvorson of OHSU. Falsified data: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2014.7774 Expert Halo Effect: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2018.20789 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.48 Falsified Data in Meta-Analyses and the Expert Halo Effect with Dr. Stephanie Halvorson
This week we dive deep into an article in JAMA IM…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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