Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.48 Falsified Data in Meta-Analyses and the Expert Halo Effect with Dr. Stephanie Halvorson
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1.48 Falsified Data in Meta-Analyses and the Expert Halo Effect with Dr. Stephanie Halvorson

This week we dive deep into an article in JAMA IM…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we dive deep into an article in JAMA IM on falsified data in meta-analyses. We also discuss the recent JAMA viewpoint "Reducing the Expert Halo Effect on Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committees" with its author, Dr. Stephanie Halvorson of OHSU. Falsified data: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2014.7774 Expert Halo Effect: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2018.20789 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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