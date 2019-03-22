We begin this episode by answering questions from a med student who is a Plenary Session fan. We transition from there to a discussion of the recent news stories on the FAA's handling of the Boeing 737 Max controversy and how this reflects on other USA regulatory agencies like the FDA. After a critique of the recent paper "Deleterious Germline Mutations Are a Risk Factor for Neoplastic Progression Among High-Risk Individuals Undergoing Pancreatic Surveillance" published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, we end with an interview with Dr. Elihu Estey of the University of Washington on his 40 years of experience as an oncologist, the "Renaissance" of drugs for leukemia, and advice for trainees on how to approach career goals. Pancreatic Surveillance: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.18.01512 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.49 Student Questions, Boeing 737 Max, Pancreatic Surveillance, Leukemia Drugs with Dr. Elihu Estey
We begin this episode by answering questions from…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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