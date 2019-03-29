Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.50 Replacing RCTs, Physicians on Twitter, Open-Access, & Orthopedics with Dr. Kathryn Schabel
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1.50 Replacing RCTs, Physicians on Twitter, Open-Access, & Orthopedics with Dr. Kathryn Schabel

This week we tackle the recent paper published in…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we tackle the recent paper published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology titled "Comparison of Population-Based Observational Studies With Randomized Trials in Oncology" as well as a couple papers lamenting physicians' use of Twitter and the open-access model for journal publishing. We end the episode with an in-depth interview with Dr. Kathryn Schabel of OHSU on orthopedic surgery and how she practices. Observational Studies vs RCTs: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.18.01074 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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