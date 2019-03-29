This week we tackle the recent paper published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology titled "Comparison of Population-Based Observational Studies With Randomized Trials in Oncology" as well as a couple papers lamenting physicians' use of Twitter and the open-access model for journal publishing. We end the episode with an in-depth interview with Dr. Kathryn Schabel of OHSU on orthopedic surgery and how she practices. Observational Studies vs RCTs: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.18.01074 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.50 Replacing RCTs, Physicians on Twitter, Open-Access, & Orthopedics with Dr. Kathryn Schabel
This week we tackle the recent paper published in…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes