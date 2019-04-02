In this BONUS episode, we sit down for a quick interview with Dr. Emerson Chen of OHSU on his recent paper in JAMA Internal Medicine on how using surrogate end points as opposed to overall survival for FDA approval for oncology drugs only results in a reduced drug development time of approximately 11 months. Study Time Reduction: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.8351 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.51 BONUS! Study Time Reduction Using Surrogate End Points with Dr. Emerson Chen
In this BONUS episode, we sit down for a quick in…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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