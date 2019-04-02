Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.51 BONUS! Study Time Reduction Using Surrogate End Points with Dr. Emerson Chen
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1.51 BONUS! Study Time Reduction Using Surrogate End Points with Dr. Emerson Chen

In this BONUS episode, we sit down for a quick in…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this BONUS episode, we sit down for a quick interview with Dr. Emerson Chen of OHSU on his recent paper in JAMA Internal Medicine on how using surrogate end points as opposed to overall survival for FDA approval for oncology drugs only results in a reduced drug development time of approximately 11 months. Study Time Reduction: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.8351 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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