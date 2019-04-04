Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.52 BILCAP & DOACs for Thromboprophylaxis in Patients with Cancer with Dr. Sven Olson
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1.52 BILCAP & DOACs for Thromboprophylaxis in Patients with Cancer with Dr. Sven Olson

In this week's episode we critique the statistics…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this week's episode we critique the statistics of the recent trial "Capecitabine compared with observation in resected biliary tract cancer (BILCAP): a randomised, controlled, multicentre, phase 3 study" that was published in The Lancet Oncology. Then, with Dr. Sven Olson of OHSU, we break down the two papers published in NEJM on thromboprophylaxis with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) for patients with cancer: "Rivaroxaban for Thromboprophylaxis in High-Risk Ambulatory Patients with Cancer" and "Apixaban to Prevent Venous Thromboembolism in Patients with Cancer". BILCAP: www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(18)30915-X Rivaroxaban: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1814630 Apixaban: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1814468 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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