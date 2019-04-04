In this week's episode we critique the statistics of the recent trial "Capecitabine compared with observation in resected biliary tract cancer (BILCAP): a randomised, controlled, multicentre, phase 3 study" that was published in The Lancet Oncology. Then, with Dr. Sven Olson of OHSU, we break down the two papers published in NEJM on thromboprophylaxis with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) for patients with cancer: "Rivaroxaban for Thromboprophylaxis in High-Risk Ambulatory Patients with Cancer" and "Apixaban to Prevent Venous Thromboembolism in Patients with Cancer". BILCAP: www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(18)30915-X Rivaroxaban: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1814630 Apixaban: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1814468 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.52 BILCAP & DOACs for Thromboprophylaxis in Patients with Cancer with Dr. Sven Olson
In this week's episode we critique the statistics…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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