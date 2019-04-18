In this week's episode, we break down two recently published papers. The first is "Association of Patient Characteristics and Tumor Genomics With Clinical Outcomes Among Patients With Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Using a Clinicogenomic Database" by Singal et al., published in JAMA. The second is "Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy versus standard of care palliative treatment in patients with oligometastatic cancers (SABR-COMET): a randomised, phase 2, open-label trial" by Palma et al., published in The Lancet. Characteristics and genomics: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.3241 SABR-COMET: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)32487-5 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.54 Association of Patient Characteristics and Tumor Genomics with Clinical Outcomes & SABR-COMET
In this week's episode, we break down two recentl…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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