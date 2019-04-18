Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.54 Association of Patient Characteristics and Tumor Genomics with Clinical Outcomes & SABR-COMET
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1.54 Association of Patient Characteristics and Tumor Genomics with Clinical Outcomes & SABR-COMET

In this week's episode, we break down two recentl…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this week's episode, we break down two recently published papers. The first is "Association of Patient Characteristics and Tumor Genomics With Clinical Outcomes Among Patients With Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Using a Clinicogenomic Database" by Singal et al., published in JAMA. The second is "Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy versus standard of care palliative treatment in patients with oligometastatic cancers (SABR-COMET): a randomised, phase 2, open-label trial" by Palma et al., published in The Lancet. Characteristics and genomics: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.3241 SABR-COMET: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)32487-5 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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