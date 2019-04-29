Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.55 Role of a Professional Society & More with Dr. Cliff Hudis of ASCO
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1.55 Role of a Professional Society & More with Dr. Cliff Hudis of ASCO

This week we sit down with Dr. Cliff Hudis, the C…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we sit down with Dr. Cliff Hudis, the CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, to discuss the role of a professional society, the evolution of oncology, building a career, and more. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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