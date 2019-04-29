This week we sit down with Dr. Cliff Hudis, the CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, to discuss the role of a professional society, the evolution of oncology, building a career, and more. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.55 Role of a Professional Society & More with Dr. Cliff Hudis of ASCO
This week we sit down with Dr. Cliff Hudis, the C…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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