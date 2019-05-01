This BONUS episode is the recording of a Grand Rounds lecture that Dr. Christopher Booth of Queen's University in Kingston, Canada gave this morning (May 1, 2019) at OHSU. The title is "Achieving the Achievable: Real World Data and the Search for Meaningful Cancer Care". Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.56 BONUS! Real World Data & the Search for Meaningful Cancer Care with Dr. Christopher Booth
This BONUS episode is the recording of a Grand Ro…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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