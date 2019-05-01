Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.56 BONUS! Real World Data & the Search for Meaningful Cancer Care with Dr. Christopher Booth
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1.56 BONUS! Real World Data & the Search for Meaningful Cancer Care with Dr. Christopher Booth

This BONUS episode is the recording of a Grand Ro…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is the recording of a Grand Rounds lecture that Dr. Christopher Booth of Queen's University in Kingston, Canada gave this morning (May 1, 2019) at OHSU. The title is "Achieving the Achievable: Real World Data and the Search for Meaningful Cancer Care". Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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