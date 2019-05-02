Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.57 BONUS! Control Arm Quality in RCTs Leading to Anticancer Drug FDA Approval with Dr. Talal Hilal
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1.57 BONUS! Control Arm Quality in RCTs Leading to Anticancer Drug FDA Approval with Dr. Talal Hilal

In this BONUS episode, we interview Dr. Talal Hil…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this BONUS episode, we interview Dr. Talal Hilal of the Mayo Clinic on his paper that was published today in JAMA Oncology, titled "Analysis of Control Arm Quality in Randomized Clinical Trials Leading to Anticancer Drug Approval by the US Food and Drug Administration". Control Arm Quality: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.0167 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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