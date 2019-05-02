In this BONUS episode, we interview Dr. Talal Hilal of the Mayo Clinic on his paper that was published today in JAMA Oncology, titled "Analysis of Control Arm Quality in Randomized Clinical Trials Leading to Anticancer Drug Approval by the US Food and Drug Administration". Control Arm Quality: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.0167 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.57 BONUS! Control Arm Quality in RCTs Leading to Anticancer Drug FDA Approval with Dr. Talal Hilal
In this BONUS episode, we interview Dr. Talal Hil…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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