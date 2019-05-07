This week we discuss three paired papers on precision oncology published in Nature Medicine and then, later in the episode, go in-depth on the implications of these negative studies with Dr. Talal Hilal of the Mayo Clinic. We also discuss the use of magic mouthwash for oral mucositis with Plenary Session fan, Dr. Arjun Gupta of Johns Hopkins University. WINTHER: doi.org/10.1038/s41591-019-0424-4 TARGET: doi.org/10.1038/s41591-019-0380-z I-PREDICT: doi.org/10.1038/s41591-019-0407-5 Magic mouthwash: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.6223 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.58 Magic Mouthwash with Dr. Arjun Gupta & Precision Oncology with Dr. Talal Hilal
This week we discuss three paired papers on preci…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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