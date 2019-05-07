Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.58 Magic Mouthwash with Dr. Arjun Gupta & Precision Oncology with Dr. Talal Hilal
0:00
-1:34:07

1.58 Magic Mouthwash with Dr. Arjun Gupta & Precision Oncology with Dr. Talal Hilal

This week we discuss three paired papers on preci…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss three paired papers on precision oncology published in Nature Medicine and then, later in the episode, go in-depth on the implications of these negative studies with Dr. Talal Hilal of the Mayo Clinic. We also discuss the use of magic mouthwash for oral mucositis with Plenary Session fan, Dr. Arjun Gupta of Johns Hopkins University. WINTHER: doi.org/10.1038/s41591-019-0424-4 TARGET: doi.org/10.1038/s41591-019-0380-z I-PREDICT: doi.org/10.1038/s41591-019-0407-5 Magic mouthwash: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.6223 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.