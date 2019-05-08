In this BONUS episode, we interview Palmer Greene, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, on his recent paper: "Should Evidence Come with an Expiration Date?", published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Expiration Date?: doi.org/10.1007/s11606-019-05032-4 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.59 BONUS! Should Evidence Come with an Expiration Date? with Palmer Greene
In this BONUS episode, we interview Palmer Greene…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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