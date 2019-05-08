Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.59 BONUS! Should Evidence Come with an Expiration Date? with Palmer Greene
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1.59 BONUS! Should Evidence Come with an Expiration Date? with Palmer Greene

In this BONUS episode, we interview Palmer Greene…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this BONUS episode, we interview Palmer Greene, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, on his recent paper: "Should Evidence Come with an Expiration Date?", published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Expiration Date?: doi.org/10.1007/s11606-019-05032-4 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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