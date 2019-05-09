We revisit I-PREDICT, discuss the "Imputability of Adverse Events to Anticancer Drugs" (a letter published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine), and interview Dr. Daniel Hartung of Oregon State University's College of Pharmacy on his vast knowledge of the cost of drugs, specifically addressing Acthar gel and multiple sclerosis drugs. Imputability of Adverse Events: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMc1900053 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.60 I-PREDICT, Flawed Phase I Trials, & the Cost of Drugs with Dr. Daniel Hartung
We revisit I-PREDICT, discuss the "Imputability o…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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