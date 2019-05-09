Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.60 I-PREDICT, Flawed Phase I Trials, & the Cost of Drugs with Dr. Daniel Hartung
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1.60 I-PREDICT, Flawed Phase I Trials, & the Cost of Drugs with Dr. Daniel Hartung

We revisit I-PREDICT, discuss the "Imputability o…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We revisit I-PREDICT, discuss the "Imputability of Adverse Events to Anticancer Drugs" (a letter published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine), and interview Dr. Daniel Hartung of Oregon State University's College of Pharmacy on his vast knowledge of the cost of drugs, specifically addressing Acthar gel and multiple sclerosis drugs. Imputability of Adverse Events: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMc1900053 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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