This week we cover three papers -- "Postpublication Metrics of Randomized Clinical Trials With and Without Null Findings" by Murray et al. in JAMA, "Association of Primary Care Clinic Appointment Time With Clinician Ordering and Patient Completion of Breast and Colorectal Cancer Screening" by Hsiang et al. in JAMA Network Open, and "Exceptional responders with invasive mucinous adenocarcinomas: a phase 2 trial of bortezomib in patients with KRAS G12D-mutant lung cancers" by Drilon et al. in Molecular Case Studies. We end with an interview with Dr. Christopher Booth of Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, conducted in the Plenary Session Mobile Command Unit. Postpublication Metrics: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.2994 PCP Appointment Time: doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.3403 Exceptional Responders: doi.org/10.1101/mcs.a003665 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.61 Postpublication Metrics of RCTs, PCP Appointment Time, Bortezomib, & Dr. Christopher Booth
This week we cover three papers -- "Postpublicati…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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